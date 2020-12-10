It's been almost 12 years since the Meridian boys basketball team defeated Woodlawn 63-53 to win the 1A state championship.
Now, the Hawks are receiving recognition for their historic 31-2 season.
This week, the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association elected the 08-09 Meridian boys basketball team to their Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
Here's a look back at that memorable Hawks season.
