MACON, Ill. (WAND) -- What a week it's been for Meridian!
Over the weekend, head coach Greg Streeval notched his 400th career win and today, the Hawks had a walk-off win to keep their season alive.
A big congrats to Coach Streeval! He accomplished the feat in his 22nd season coaching.
Meridian defeated Heyworth 2-1. Lyric Greenwood drove in two runs in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.