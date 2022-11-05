CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Illinois came into the game with Michigan State as a heavy favorite but the Spartans were on a mission.
MSU defeated the Illini at Memorial Stadium, 23-15.
Illinois is now 7-2 overall with a 4-2 record in the Big Ten.
The Illini still control their own destiny in regards to winning the Big Ten West.
Illinois hosts Purdue this Saturday, kickoff is scheduled for 11:00 AM.
