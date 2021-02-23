EAST LANSING, MI (WAND) -- The Illini took their seven-game winning streak to the Breslin Center Tuesday evening.
With a win, Illinois would be tied for first place in the Big Ten with the Wolverines. The Spartans had other ideas.
Outside of an Illinois 5-0 run to start the game, Michigan State had control throughout.
The Spartans shot 54 percent to the Illini's 40 percent.
Trent Frazier had a game-high 22 points while Ayo Dosunmu added 17, Kofi Cockburn tallied 13 and Andre Curbelo had 12 off the bench.
Illinois is now 12-4 in the Big Ten.
The Illini will host Nebraska on Thursday.
