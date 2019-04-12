DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- As it rounds into its second decade of existence, the Mid-State Cup is gaining prominence as a regional soccer tournament and also a point of pride for the Decatur area.
The 10th annual event features roughly 120 boys and girls teams ranging from grade school up through 19-year-olds. Games start on Friday and championships will take place on Sunday. [Schedule]
[VIDEO: MID-STATE CUP 10TH ANNIVERSARY PREVIEW]
As head coach Colin Bonner explains in this WAND Sports interview, teams from across the region consistently rave to him about the quality of the complex, which is maintained by the Decatur Park District and is located just south of Mound Road near Stephen Decatur Middle School.