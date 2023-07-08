DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - When it comes to soccer we usually think about strikers and goals.
But Saturday was all about the goalkeepers.
The 4th annual Mid-State Goalkeeper Wars took place in Decatur on Saturday.
40 kids from all over took part in a competition made up of three minute games.
