ARCOLA, Ill. (WAND) -- High school football in the state of Illinois started at midnight and some teams wanted to get started right away.
That includes Arcola who strapped up their helmets and got to work right at midnight.
Arcola is coming off of a 9-3 season including going 7-0 in the Lincoln Prairie Conference.
The Purple Riders made it all the way to the 1A quarterfinals before falling to Central A&M.
Arcola is setting out on a mission this year and the team can feel the excitement.
