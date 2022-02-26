DECATUR, IL. (WAND) -- The 12th annual Midstate 4v4 Indoor Futsal tournament took place Saturday from early in the morning through the evening at the Decatur Indoor Sports Complex as more than 60 teams gathered to compete for various division titles.
Representing areas ranging from Indianapolis, IN, to St. Louis, MO, teams competed in divisions that ran as young as 8 years old to teams that contained young adults who were 18 years old.
Tournament organizer and Midstate Soccer Director of Coaching Colin Bonner told WAND Sports that this event is so important to the kids that participate in it because it keeps them interested and ready for the coming soccer season that has to be put on hold until warmer weather arrives.
