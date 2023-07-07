Midstate Soccer hosting Goalkeeper Wars

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Often in soccer it's the forwards who get all the glory as the goal scorers, but on Saturday at Decatur's Midstate Soccer Complex it's all about the mitts at the back.
Goalkeeper Wars is a tournament style format which pits goalies head to head testing their ability both with their feet and hands.
Different players of various age groups from U-8 all the way up to adult will put their skills to the test.
