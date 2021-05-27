DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Millikin and Illinois College both made their program debuts today in the NCAA Tournament.
The Big Blue fell to Denison, 4-0.
Washington University defeated Illinois College, 2-0.
Updated: May 27, 2021 @ 11:12 pm
