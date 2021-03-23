DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- Throughout the month of March, Millikin athletics have seen a wide range of success from many of their teams, including football, baseball and volleyball.
Below are updates on each of the team's and the news that comes with their success.
FOOTBALL:
After taking down Illinois Wesleyan 38-28 in last week's season opener, the Big Blue found its entire offensive line, as well as linebacker David Jones named to D3Footbal.com's national team of the week.
BASEBALL:
Having their best start to a season since 1947, the Millikin baseball team finds themselves 10-1 on the year with pitching and defense leading the way for a potentially historic season. This comes just after last year's cancelled season following just having played only three games on their then-brand new field.
With the hot start, veteran captain Brent Beals was named a CCIW Player Of The Week after going 7-12 last week, crossing the plate three times, knocking in seven RBI off five doubles and one home run.
VOLLEYBALL:
Starting 2021 4-1, the Millikin volleyball team finds themselves halfway through their season with a crucial road matchup at CCIW opponent North Park University this Friday. The team is perfect on the road with a 2-0 record having won six total sets to opponents' two sets won.
