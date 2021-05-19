DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin baseball team opened up postseason play at home.
The Big Blue welcomed Illinois Wesleyan to town for their first opponent in the CCIW Tournament.
Millikin would protect their home turf and defeat the Titans, 6-3.
The Big Blue will now play Augustana on Thursday in Carol Stream, IL at 3:30pm.
