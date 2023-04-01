Decatur, Ill, (WAND) -- The Millikin softball team played their first home games of the season Saturday when they hosted North Central College for a double header. The Big Blue baseball team was also back home hosting Carthage.
Softball Game 1: North Central College 2, Millikin 13
Softball Game 2: North Central College 1, Millikin 9
Baseball: Carthage 0, Millikin 12
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.