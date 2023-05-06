DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The rainy weather delayed the start to the final regular season games for both Millikin softball and baseball.
Both teams home, softball on a six game win streak hosting Elmhurst while baseball looks to bounce back after Friday's lost playing North Park University in a double header Saturday.
Millikin 3, Elmhurst 1 (Game 1)
Millikin 8, Elmhurst 0 (Gamee 2)
Millikin 16, North Park 4 (Game 1)
Millikin 7, North Park 6 (Game 2)
