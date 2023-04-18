DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -The Millikin baseball team fell to Webster University 7-6 extra innings on Tuesday.
Webster put up two runs in the top of the 10th inning, putting Millikin at a 7-5 deficit.
A Korley Golladay single allowed Liam McGill to cross the plate, bringing Millikin within a run. But Millikin failed to keep the rally going.
The Big Blue will be back in action on Saturday against Augustana College.
