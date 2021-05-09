DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- The Millikin Baseball team (23-13) hosted Carthage College Sunday afternoon in a doubleheader as the Big Blue took the first of the two games 4-1.
Sophomore Tanner Coleman improved to 5-2 on the year as he threw a complete game, allowing just one run in the top of the ninth inning. He struck out eight while allowing just six hits and three walks.
The Big Blue will take on Carthage College in the second game of their doubleheader at 5 PM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.