DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin baseball program is doing something for the first time ever, the Big Blue are going to the NCAA Tournament.
This comes after Millikin defeated North Central College Saturday evening 4-3 to win the CCIW Tournament Championship.
The Big Blue are gearing up to take on Denison University on Thursday in Decatur at the Workman Family Baseball Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.