DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin baseball team is looking to continue building team chemistry.
The Big Blue started the season red hot winning 10 of their first 12 games.
They now sit at 15-11 overall and are gearing up for a doubleheader on Friday against Augustana.
Millikin is coming off of a series win against North Park and hopes to continue that momentum.
