DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- It's been since March 8, 2020 since the Millikin baseball team took the field.
Today, the Big Blue opened their season against Marian University.
It didn't look like Millikin missed a beat. The Big Blue were solid defensively and were able to get across three runs.
Grad student Adam Zuk was on the bump for Millikin and was stellar. Six strikeouts in six innings pitched giving up zero runs.
The Big Blue would earn a 3-0 win to start their season.
Millikin will be in action tomorrow at noon against Marian.
(0) comments
