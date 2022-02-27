DECATUR, IL. (WAND) -- As Millikin baseball continued its season in some much improved weather Sunday afternoon, the Millikin softball team started its 2022 season as both squads earned two wins each.
Millikin baseball is now 6-2 on the year, riding a six game win streak as the Big Blue took down St. Scholastica 2-0 and 6-5 in a doubleheader.
The Millikin softball team took down Buena Vista University 7-1 in the morning on Sunday and then proceeded to take down Franklin College 11-0 in the early evening.
The Big Blue softball team returns to action next Sunday as the baseball team will host Greenville University on Wednesday.
