DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- As the end of the 2021 season nears, the WAND Sports team went out to Millikin University today to cover two games being played by Millikin Baseball and Softball.
The baseball team hosted Augustana College as Adam Zuk had the start for the Big Blue.
He went seven innings, struck out four and didn't allow a single run. In the end, the Big Blue fell 2-1 after Augustana put up a two-spot in the top of the ninth.
Meanwhile, Millikin Softball hosted Elmhurst where the team was able to take down the visitors 14-2, thus earning the crown for the CCIW, becoming Regular Season Conference Champions.
