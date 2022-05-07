DECATUR, IL. (WAND) -- The Millikin Big Blue baseball and softball teams competed Saturday afternoon in the hopes of advancing their seasons.
The baseball team ended its regular season with a 26-14 record after taking down Elmhurst in a double-header. The Big Blue are riding a three-game win streak as they enter the beginning of their CCIW tournament play next week. Millikin scored 30 runs today, 15 in each game, allowing just five all day.
Meanwhile, the softball team, who entered the CCIW Tournament today as the No. 1 seed, lost both its games due to a lack of offensive firepower. Pitching and defense were stellar as the Big Blue lost their games in 2-0 and 1-0 fashion.
The softball team will now wait to see if they make the NCAA Tournament.
