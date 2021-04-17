DECATUR, IL (WAND-TV) -- The Millikin baseball team took to the field Saturday afternoon for a doubleheader with Carroll University, where the team swept the series.
The Big Blue took game one 7-6 in extra innings after a pitching duel took place early in the game, seeing just one run (Millikin) scored in the first four innings. Carroll put up three runs in the top of the ninth to make it 6-6 and then Millikin went on to walk it off in the bottom of the tenth.
29 hits were put up in the game between the two teams as only one error was committed by Carroll.
The win put Millikin at 18-4 on the season before they went on to win game two.
