DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- After four innings of shutout baseball, offense came alive at Workman Family Baseball Field as Millikin put up four runs in the seventh inning to take down Marian 9-3 Sunday afternoon.
Millikin has now started the 2021 season 2-0 as three different Millikin players put up two RBIs a piece off ten total team hits.
First baseman Kyle Kane, center fielder Brent Beals and catcher Garrett Fritz each contributed two RBIs. Pitcher Tanner Coleman tossed five innings of four hit baseball, allowing just one run, two walks, and striking out three.
