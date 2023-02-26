DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin was looking to continue to roll as they were coming into their homestand with a four game winning streak. One of those wins came against East Texas Baptist who is ranked 24th in DIII.
The Big Blue would have a tough challenge ahead of them as they faced a very good Benedictine team and a scrappy Knox College squad. In Millikin’s first home game things did not go as planned. The Big Blue dropped game one in a double header against Benedictine. Due to a costly 5th inning, the Big Blue would be forced to play from behind the rest of the game.
Game two, however, was a complete flip of game one. This game was controlled by Drew Detmers who went seven innings with six punchouts and no earned runs on the day. With Detmers on the mound, the Millikin bats came alive posting 11 runs in the game beating Benedictine 11-0.
With one game remaining on Millikin's homestand they were looking to come out of the weekend 2-1. But with Knox College it would not be a walk in the park, however Matt Wilson would have a walk in the park. Wilson shut down the Knox College bats as he would go 6.1 innings with nine strikeouts and only one earned run. That would be enough to win that game as the Millikin offense only needed a little bit of insurance to win it 6-1.
Millikin now holds an overall record of 6-3. The Big Blue's next home action will be at 3 p.m. on March 3 when they play College of St. Scholastica.
