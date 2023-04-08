(WAND) - It was a successful Saturday for both Millikin baseball and softball.
The Millikin baseball team edged out Illinois Wesleyan 6-4.
Millikin (20-7, 6-1 CCIW) sits atop of the CCIW standings.
The Big Blue will hit the road Wednesday to take on Elmhurst.
As for Millikin softball, the Big Blue swept Augustana in a Saturday doubleheader.
Millikin took game one 9-0 (5 innings) and game two 6-4. They improve to 4-0 in CCIW play.
Millikin (15-7, 4-0 CCIW) will continue conference play with a four game road trip. The Big Blue will take the field against North Park University on Friday. Millikin will then travel to Wheaton College on Saturday, April 15.
