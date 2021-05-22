(WAND-TV) -- The Millikin Big Blue are the newest CCIW Tournament Champions after taking one of two games against North Central College.
The Big Blue lost game one of the CCIW Tournament Championship this afternoon after nearly completing a comeback in which they trailed 5-1 after six innings. After falling 6-5 in the first game, they then took care of business in game two of the matchup with North Central College to win the 2021 CCIW Championship, thus earning the school's first ever trip to the NCAA Tournament.
The Big Blue will host a Regional section of the tournament May 27-30.
