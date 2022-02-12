DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- The Millikin Men's and Women's Basketball teams completed another sweep of an opponent as each team took down its respective North Park University opponents Saturday afternoon at the Griswold Center.
The men's team improved to 13-10 with its 66-54 win over North Park University as Calvin Fisher led the team in scoring with 18 points. With the win, the Big Blue clinched a spot in the CCIW post-season tournament for the first time since the conference's creation back in 2006.
Meanwhile on the women's side of things, the Big Blue took down North Park University 83-57 to improve to 18-5 on the year with an undefeated record of 11-0 at home.
