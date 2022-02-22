DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin basketball programs finished with a combined overall regular season record of 34-16.

Today, the CCIW recognized several members of each team.

Olivia Lett - CCIW's Beth Baker Coach of the Year

Elyce Knudsen - CCIW All-Conference First Team

Jordan Hildebrand - CCIW All-Conference First Team

Bailey Coffman - CCIW All-Conference Second Team

Aubrey Staton - CCIW RESPECT Award Winner

Calvin Fisher - CCIW All-Conference First Team

Demarcus Bond - CCIW RESPECT Award Winner

