DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin basketball programs finished with a combined overall regular season record of 34-16.
Today, the CCIW recognized several members of each team.
Olivia Lett - CCIW's Beth Baker Coach of the Year
Elyce Knudsen - CCIW All-Conference First Team
Jordan Hildebrand - CCIW All-Conference First Team
Bailey Coffman - CCIW All-Conference Second Team
Aubrey Staton - CCIW RESPECT Award Winner
Calvin Fisher - CCIW All-Conference First Team
Demarcus Bond - CCIW RESPECT Award Winner
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.