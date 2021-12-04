DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- The Millikin men's and women's basketball teams each claimed wins over Augustana College on Saturday, completing a sweep of the opposing program.
The men's team advanced to 5-3 on the year, claiming the CCIW opener in 70-45 fashion. Calvin Fisher and Cole Laurence each lead the team with 18 points a piece as JT Welch finished with 10. The team shot 53.8-percent from the field.
Meanwhile, the women's team also advanced to 5-3 on the year, beating their Augustana opponent 73-62, thanks to strong performances from Elyce Knudsen (20 points) and Jordan Hildebrand (17 points). Bailey Coffman finished behind them with 13 points as the team shot 45.3-percent from the field.
Both teams will not head to Elmhurst on Wednesday for another CCIW matchup.
