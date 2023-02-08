(WAND) -- Millikin met up on the hardwood with rival Illinois Wesleyan in both men's and women's basketball tonight.
The Big Blue women's team defeated the Titans 82-65. Elyce Knudsen had a game-high 28 points.
On the men's side, Illinois Wesleyan defeated Millikin, 57-51. The Big Blue were led by JT Welch who tallied 14 points.
