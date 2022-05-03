DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- In 1970, the first Millikin women's basketball team was put together.
Now in 2022, the university is celebrating 50 years of women's athletics!
The Big Blue currently have 10 NCAA women's sports teams and are having tons of success.
Millikin is welcoming back alumni from May 13-15 to celebrate their rich tradition.
To see what events are happening on each day, click here.
