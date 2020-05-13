DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- It was probably the last thing on campus that wasn't blue.
Now that's fixed.
Whenever Millikin athletes return to the Griswold Center, they will be greeted by a brand new floor design -- literally a big blue court for the Big Blue. Most of the real estate covered in blue-stained wood with gray and black trim.
For head coaches Olivia Lett and Mark Scherer, it's about more than just aesthetics: it's a chance to spark energy in the building and offer a more enticing venue to prospective Big Blue recruits.
