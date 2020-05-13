Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 79F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.