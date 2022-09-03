DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- A new era has begun for Big Blue football.
Millikin played their first regular season game under head coach Carlton Hall and earned a 28-14 win over Greenville.
After trailing 7-0, it was all Big Blue!
Millikin scored 28 straight points thanks to solid complimentary football.
The defense ramped up the intensity and the offense capitalized on a few deep shots.
The Big Blue earned a 28-14 win at Frank M. Lindsay Field and will now gear up for their first road test of the season against Washington University in St. Louis.
