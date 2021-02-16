DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin Big Blue fell to No. 2 Illinois Wesleyan 74-60 Tuesday night, falling to 1-7 on the year.
After falling to a 12-point deficit following the first half, a comeback was made difficult, despite putting up 37 points to Wesleyan's 39 in the second half.
Central Illinois' Doug Wallen put up 15 points for the Titans as Cory Noe contributed nine.
Calvin Fisher scored a team-high 12 points as Jarius Ingram saw 14 minutes of playing time.
Millikin's next game will be at home against Elmhurst University on Thursday at home.
