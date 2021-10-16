BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) -- Millikin and Illinois Wesleyan, the two in-state rivals, met up at Tucci Stadium.
This was a low-scoring game.
The Big Blue's defense kept them in the game by only allowing 14 points but the offense was shut out.
The Titans defeat Millikin, 14-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.