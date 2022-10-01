BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Millikin football team fell to 2-2 after the Big Blue lost to Illinois Wesleyan 38-24 Saturday.
Millikin fell behind 17-0 before making it a game in the second quarter.
Millikin quarterback Aiden Lombardo put the Big Blue on the board when he connected with Lidarian Carter on a 42-yard touchdown pass
On the next Titan series, Big Blue linebacker Kendall Doherty had a pick six to make it 17-14 returning the interception 55-yards for the score.
But the Titans would score again right before the half, and would hold on 38-24.
Millikin will host Augustana next Saturday at 1 p.m.
