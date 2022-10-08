DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- It was homecoming for Millikin University, as the Big Blue hosted Augustana.
Entering today, Millikin owned a 2-2 overall record.
Augustana brought their "A" game. Cole Bhardwaj threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns.
Four different Augustana players had at least one rushing touchdown as they defeated Millikin, 70-0.
The Big Blue are now 2-3 this season and will look to regroup next week when they travel to North Central College.
