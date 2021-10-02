DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Millikin hosting Carthage for their Homecoming.
The Big Blue looking for their third win of the season but the Firebirds had other ideas.
Carthage quarterback Bryce Lowe had six passing touchdowns on the day.
Millikin hung in the game. Eisenhower grad Colton Lockwood snagged three touchdowns on the day.
But the Firebirds would take down the Big Blue this afternoon, 63-42.
