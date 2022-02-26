DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin women's basketball program was looking for back-to-back CCIW Championships.
The Big Blue welcomed Illinois Wesleyan to town.
Millikin led by eight at halftime and pushed the lead to ten at one point in the second half.
The Titans would rally back and the two teams would trade buckets in the fourth quarter. The Big Blue led 72-68 but Illinois Wesleyan would end the game on a 12-1 run and defeat Millikin 80-73.
Lauren Huber led the Titans with 27 points while Elyce Knudsen had a team-high 24 points for the Big Blue.
