DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- Knowing full well the first season of 2021 wouldn't result in a possibility at playing for a championship, the season became a revenge tour for Millikin Football.
That tour was a success as the team defeated Illinois Wesleyan for the first time in over a decade.
Having lost only one game in their three-game slate, the team was able to use live reps to build their team to be better for the next season which will probably come later this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.