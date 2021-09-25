DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- After falling in their season opener on the road and then taking an overtime victory at Augustana College, the Millikin Big Blue came home to host Carroll University, taking a 32-25 win at Frank M. Linsday Field.
Defense was the highlight of the first half as junior defensive lineman Quinton Miller tallied multiple sacks in game. After just putting up 13 points in the first half, the Big Blue managed to score another 19 in the second half to improve to 2-1.
The Big Blue will now host Carthage College on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 1 PM at Frank M. Lindsay Field.
