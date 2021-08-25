DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin football season finished 2-1 during their brief spring season and just about four months later, they're back at it.
The Big Blue are prepping for their first game on September 4 against Greenville University.
Star wide receiver and former Eisenhower Panther Colton Lockwood returns as well as starting quarterback Cal Pohrte.
Millikin feels they're ready to compete and believe playing in the spring can help bring wins come the fall.
