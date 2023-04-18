DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin Football has championship expectations going into 2023.
The Big Blue went 4-6 in 2022, Millikin's first season under head coach Carlton Hall.
While that record may not look pretty to some people, the Big Blue believe it was a stepping stone to being a national title contender.
Millikin will have their spring scrimmage at 11 am on Saturday at Frank M. Lindsay Field.
