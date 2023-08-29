DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin Football is set to open another season on the gridiron Saturday.
The Big Blue are set to travel to Illinois College.
Millikin is looking to improve on a 4-6 record last season. The Big Blue are looking to do so with a young team. There are just four seniors on the Millikin Football roster.
But as he enters his second season as head coach, Carlton Hall is not letting his players use the team's inexperience as an excuse.
