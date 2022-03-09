DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin women's basketball team is playing in the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 2005.
The Big Blue defeated both Wartburg and Eau Claire and will now face Hope in Holland, Michigan.
Millikin is now 23-6 overall this season and continues to embrace the underdog role.
They'll face a Hope squad that is 28-1 this season.
