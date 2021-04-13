DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin men's basketball program has a new man in charge.
Today, the Big Blue announced that Kramer Soderberg is their next head coach.
He's been on the Millikin staff since October 2015 as an assistant coach.
Soderberg comes from a basketball family... his father Brad, who is currently an assistant with Virginia, won a national championship with the Cavaliers back in 2019 and has been coaching for the majority of Kramer's life.
Now it's his opportunity to start something special and he has a vision for the Big Blue.
