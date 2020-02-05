DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- It was an historic night at the Griswold Center, with the brand new men's volleyball team picking up its first home win in its first home game. In fact, it was the program's first victory overall after ending an 0-6 skid to start the season.
On Tuesday night, the Big Blue swept Rockford 3-0 behind standout performances from Kyle Clendenen (8 kills), Colby Campbell (8), Peter Sailsman (7), Jose Gallardo (6), Shayden Attao (6), Robbie Maida (7 digs) and Willie Valentine (7 digs).