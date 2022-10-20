DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin men's basketball program underwent a culture change last season under new head coach Kramer Soderberg.
Now that a new standard has been set, Soderberg wants to zone in on the X's and O's in his second season.
The change has been evident. In two seasons prior to Soderberg being head coach, the Big Blue won five games in two seasons.
In his first season at the helm of Millikin, he led the Big Blue to a 14-12 overall record.
Soderberg believes he's established the new standard at Millikin and is ready for his team to take the next step.
