Millikin Men's Basketball host 2nd annual high school team camp

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Millikin men's basketball held their 2nd annual high school team basketball camp on Monday.
Throughout the day 24 teams each got three games to play on the courts at Millikin.
The teams range from local teams to teams from Chicago and Southern Illinois.
Head Coach Kramer Soderberg said this camp is a great way to show high school athletes the campus plus getting to see players they may not get to see during the actual basketball season.
